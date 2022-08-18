Husker Offensive Coordinator talks about the Quarterbacks following Thursday’s practice

Following Thursday’s practice, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple spoke with the media. He started his session talking about the quarterback room’s improvement throughout fall camp , the team’s ball security and work ethic, and the attitude of Casey Thompson and the rest of the QB room.

Whipple is spending his first season in Lincoln have spent the last three seasons at Pittsburgh. His 2021 season was the best of his tenure with the Panthers, which finished eighth in total offense at 487.9 YPG and third in scoring offense at 41.4 PPG. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the ACC Player of the Year, First-team All-American, and placed third for the Heisman Trophy . He also set the school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season by throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. Pickett would be taken in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide Receiver Jordan Addison was a Consensus All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football. In 2021 he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison has since transferred and will spend this season at Southern California.

Whipple will be tasked with working his magic with two new quarterbacks to the Husker roster. Texas transfer Casey Thompson and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy are the center of the quarterback rooms focus this season. In 12 games at Texas the previous year, Thompson threw for 2,113 yards, 24 TDs, and 9 INTs on 63.2% completion. Purdy appeared in only four games over the last two seasons at FSU.

Below is a look at Whipple’s post-practice comments. Nebraska will kick off the 2022 season on August 27th against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland .

How the QB's have developed over camp

"They have all gotten better from top to bottom," Whipple said. "We have a really good room. They are fun to be around. I feel good about all of the top three guys."

On last week's disappointing practice

"That was the worst day we had the last time I talked to you. I guess it’s a good thing if that was the worst day. … We looked better on tape than we thought."

"Our guys have done a good job taking care of the ball," he said. "We have really harped on that and fundamentals and the run game and things that way. Today we added a bunch of new stuff."

"Yesterday for high redzone we wanted them to get it in a little ahead of time so there were a few things there that we will clean up. Then we will have another redzone session in Ireland. Overall these guys have worked hard."

"There was a little bit of a lull in practice and they started to kind of get on one another," Whipple said. "They started to get on each other and I said 'Look you guys have worked hard it has been a really good camp.' They have fought… So it is important to them but they have to relax. There is a fine line."

