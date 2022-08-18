Pacers Officially Sign Former Pistons Player

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the signing of Deividas Sirvydis. He played the last two seasons for the Detroit Pistons, and was the 37th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the signing of Deividas Sirvydis (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Sirvydis was the 37th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, and he has played in each of the last two seasons for the Detroit Pistons.

He played in 20 games during his rookie season, and averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

This past season, he played in three games and averaged 1.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

He just recently turned 22-years-old, so he is still very young.

The Pacers are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next season, so this could be a good place for him to play.

Last season, the franchise traded away veterans Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

They went 25-57, and finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the offseason, they traded away star point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, they could be even worse during the 2022-23 season considering that they will no longer have Brogdon running the offense.

When a team is going through major changes and entering a rebuilding mode, that also paves the way for young players that are under looked by other teams to get minutes.

For Sirvydis, he will have to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Pistons were not good last season either.

They went just 23-59, and finished one spot worse than the Pacers as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.