Athens, GA

Want UGA football tickets? Act fast

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312ess_0hMPgXL600

Good morning. So just how much do you love Saturdays in Athens?

If you don’t have season tickets and you want to get in to see Georgia football play no matter the opponent, single game tickets became available this week for three games.

OK, they aren’t exactly marquee matchups.

The Kent State tickets were gone less than 24 hours later. Click here if you want to see if the other two games are available today.

Tickets for the three games to see the reigning national champion Bulldogs became available, the school said in a marketing email, due to “visiting team returns.”

The seats are up high in the 600 level. They were $55 each for Samford and Kent State and $75 for Vanderbilt.

That’s reasonable in this day and age considering the Bruce Springsteen concert coming in February at State Farm Arena had “dynamic pricing,” with some tickets hitting the $1,000 or more range and to get in with two tickets would set you back at least a couple of hundred.

The other three home games are against Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.

With two neutral site games—against Oregon in Atlanta and Florida in Jacksonville—it’s not a very attractive home schedule.

Then again who saw Arkansas and Kentucky last year as College GameDay worthy before the season?

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer

CBS 46

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The Panel Discusses Possible Changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads

Our panel talks about the week in news, including possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads, and a major federal grant coming to ACC. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

