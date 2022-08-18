Want UGA football tickets? Act fast

Good morning. So just how much do you love Saturdays in Athens?

If you don’t have season tickets and you want to get in to see Georgia football play no matter the opponent, single game tickets became available this week for three games.

OK, they aren’t exactly marquee matchups.

The Kent State tickets were gone less than 24 hours later. Click here if you want to see if the other two games are available today.

Tickets for the three games to see the reigning national champion Bulldogs became available, the school said in a marketing email, due to “visiting team returns.”

The seats are up high in the 600 level. They were $55 each for Samford and Kent State and $75 for Vanderbilt.

That’s reasonable in this day and age considering the Bruce Springsteen concert coming in February at State Farm Arena had “dynamic pricing,” with some tickets hitting the $1,000 or more range and to get in with two tickets would set you back at least a couple of hundred.

The other three home games are against Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.

With two neutral site games—against Oregon in Atlanta and Florida in Jacksonville—it’s not a very attractive home schedule.

Then again who saw Arkansas and Kentucky last year as College GameDay worthy before the season?

