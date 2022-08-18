Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Driver involved in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks faces charges
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver involved in a deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday is facing charges. Roy Thomas Jackson of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
KFVS12
Texas family hospitalized in southeast Mo. with carbon monoxide poisoning
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wjbc.com
IDOT introduces new safety program ‘It’s Not a Game, Illinois’
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober.
1470 WMBD
Officials: It was a good year for the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Official numbers aren’t available yet, but all indications point to a successful Illinois State Fair. As the fair wrapped up Sunday, State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said they are cautiously optimistic that attendance was up this year. “We saw probably a 20% increase in the...
KFVS12
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
KFVS12
Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
KFVS12
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
capitolwolf.com
“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”
Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
freedom929.com
STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
freedom929.com
A CRIMINAL ALERT TO ALL RESIDENTS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Regional authorities are encouraging residents to be vigilant in their efforts to fight crime, especially in the rural areas of Southeastern and South Central Illinois. With the increase in theft related crimes throughout our downstate area, targeted items being stolen include ATV’s, Side-By-Side’s, firearms, lawn mowers, gasoline, diesel, vehicle catalytic converters, and other high end items. Residents are urged to take needed precautions in securing their property, albeit all outbuildings, sheds, and garages. Not only is it a good practice to remove the keys from all items, but also to keep everything locked up. The use of security cameras or game trail cams is suggested. Residents are also asked to be extra alert to their neighbor’s homesteads and property as well. Any suspicious activity should be reported to a local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.
You Won’t Believe This New Gas Problem Drivers Are Having In IL
You can add a new category to the list of issues drivers in Illinois are having with their vehicles. Is it just me or has the last two years seemed more like a lifetime? It's been so crazy, there was no way to predict it all. At times, it doesn't feel real but there's no way to make it up. Not even for some crazy Twilight Zone-type movie. I catch myself now asking, what's next. I don't get easily shocked anymore but this latest did really surprise me.
