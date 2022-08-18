ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
CBS Austin

Master-planned community La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play!

Whether you need more space for the kids or are ready to downsize and retire, La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play in nature. Located at the start of the Texas hill country Todd Hays with Highland Homes, shares why this master-planned community checks the boxes for your next home!
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls

Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Christmas Lights#Localevent#Festival#Holiday Lights#The Format#Zilker Park#Cnn
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
roundtherocktx.com

Labor Day Concert Downtown Round Rock

SAVE THE DATE FOR MUSIC, MONDAY, SEPT 5TH! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this fun and free concert on the lawn of Centennial Plaza, provided by the AFM of Austin. Face Painting by Lisa and Balloons by Tony. Plus, Food and Drinks trucks will be available. Music...
CBS Austin

aGLIFF Full Schedule & Events for Prism 35

AGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, announces the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person this week August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Front Fest is back with four days of music and film showcases

As the summer comes to a close, you are invited to celebrate the end of the season at a festival featuring live music performances, films , creative experiences and more all created by Texas women and LGBTQ Plus creators, and curated by Future Front. Jane Hervey, Monique Chavez and Suzie...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy