Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight
If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
Cape May Zoo’s Beverly the Bison Gives Birth to Calf
Congratulations to the newest mother at the Cape May Zoo. Three-year-old Beverly the bison gave birth to her first calf in the bison habitat on Thursday, Aug 18, according to a release from the zoo. "Her calf is strong and healthy, and mom is very protective of her", Dr. Alexander...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
Yum or Yuck? Audubon NJ Restaurant Serving a Peanut Butter-Topped Hot Dog
One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette. And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly. It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime...
10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City
We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If You Love to Gamble, with two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
EHT NJ Cops Looking for Cash Carrying Eagles Logo Wearing Guy
If you don't want anyone to notice you there are some things you might try doing. For example, don't wear easy-to-spot clothing - like a t-shirt for the most popular sports team in the area. Also, don't flash your cash - a lot of people don't even use cash anymore!...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in South Jersey's Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the Cowtown Rodeo for decades before selling...
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Cops: ATV Rider, Not Wearing Helmet, Killed in Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County say an ATV rider was killed in a crash late Friday night. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 11 PM near the railroad crossing on Little Mill Road. A police investigation revealed a 2007 Honda ATV being driven by 24-year-old James...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
