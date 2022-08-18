ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

SoJO 104.9

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
SoJO 104.9

ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
WILDWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
SoJO 104.9

South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers

After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in South Jersey's Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the Cowtown Rodeo for decades before selling...
SoJO 104.9

‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City

Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included

Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

