Law changes for poll workers announced by County
The Mercer County Clerk’s office issued an announcement pertaining to state law changes for poll workers, including a compensation increase. Election workers play a critical role in ensuring that New Jersey residents can exercise their right to vote. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that increases the compensation of election workers from $200 per day to $300 per day. In July, the governor signed legislation amending an existing law to allow minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to work a full day at the polls on election days. The upcoming general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
