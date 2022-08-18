Greenbrier County Man Sentenced For Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2019, a law enforcement officer responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a White Sulphur Springs convenience store. The officer encountered Arnold engaged in an altercation with a woman. Arnold denied possessing any weapons when questioned by the officer, who then searched Arnold and found a loaded Charter Arms Shelton, CT .38-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number in Arnold’s right front pants pocket.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Arnold admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for eluding in the Circuit Court of Allegheny County, Virginia, on March 4, 2016.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the White Sulphur Springs Police Department.