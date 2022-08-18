Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.

The operator of the Honda Civic, a 28-year-old male from Frankford, DE, was properly restrained. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The operator of the Toyota Rav-4, a 24-year-old female from Rockaway, New Jersey, was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Rav-4, a 16-year-old female from Rockaway, New Jersey, was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 081822 1504

-End-

