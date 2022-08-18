ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.

The operator of the Honda Civic, a 28-year-old male from Frankford, DE, was properly restrained. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The operator of the Toyota Rav-4, a 24-year-old female from Rockaway, New Jersey, was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Rav-4, a 16-year-old female from Rockaway, New Jersey, was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.

Traffic Advisory- US 113 Southbound and Northbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 081822  1504

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
SELBYVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified

Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Selbyville, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Selbyville, DE
Accidents
Selbyville, DE
Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Delaware Participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is participating in the national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." From Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, OHS will be partnering with state and local law enforcement, working together to have a consistent police presence across the state to stop drunk driving and potentially save lives.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Accident#Dupont Boulevard#Rav 4
NJ.com

1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash

One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect

BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WMDT.com

DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening. On August 12, 2022, at […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE
Delaware LIVE News

The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site

Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford.  The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals.  ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday

Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy