ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
ValueWalk

Enticing The Bears

S&P 500 duly gave up on the weak Thursday‘s rebound, and bonds cratered as Treasuries aren‘t yielding on the Fed tightening expectations. There is almost 70% probability about 75bp hike coming next in September. The Fed would likely pause then, and I‘m looking for 25bp in November, with tightening continuing on the balance sheet shrinking front. Late in the week, Jakcson Hole would set the tone, but given the array of Fed speakers late in the prior week, we can look forward for a serious economic slowdown, which would be by definition necessary to bring down inflation fast from these lofty levels.
ValueWalk

One-Year Savings Rates Breach 3%

The best rate in the market, going into the weekend, is 3.15%. The jump in inflation to 10.1% means the BoE is unlikely to slow down rate increases anytime soon. Tom Higham, Acting Head of Savings, Hargreaves Lansdown:. “As expected, Fixed Term Deposit pricing is continuing its steady grind upwards,...
ValueWalk

Substantive Research Publishes Buy-Side Reaction To SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry

Latest asset management survey examines attitudes to impending structural market changes that put over $100m of annual research payments at risk. Views are split on whether brokers becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) solves research payment challenges, while Research Payment Accounts (RPAs) for the buy side are not considered a desirable option. Either way, they cannot be implemented in time.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ValueWalk

Economists Show Distrust In Soft Landing And Warn Of A Looming Recession

As the U.S. economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, some economists are skeptical about the idea of a “soft landing.” The term describes a scenario in which the economy slows down without experiencing a sharp decline or recession. A new survey has found that economists are not...
ValueWalk

These Are the 10 Best-performing Financial ETFs

If you are planning to invest in financial companies but aren’t sure of the stocks to pick, then one of the best ways is to invest in financial ETFs. Such ETFs provide investors exposure to a portfolio of stocks operating in the financial services industry, such as investment banks, insurance providers, regional and national banks and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing Financial ETFs.
ValueWalk

Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market

It’s easy to find hot stocks in a hot market because a rising tide lifts all ships. It’s much harder to find hot stocks when the market for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is tepid because investors and their money are more cautious. In this scenario, stocks will generally move sideways within a trading range but this is not true of all issues. There are good stocks and bad stocks for all market conditions, it just takes a little work to root out the truffles from the trash. Today we’re looking at three ways to find hot stocks in a tepid market that work well on an individual basis and very well in conjunction with each other.
ValueWalk

Here’s What You Need To Know To Secure The EV Tax Credit

Among other things, the Inflation Reduction Act included tax credits for consumers who purchase electric vehicles. However, the rules for securing a tax credit on an EV purchase are extremely complicated, so consumers should read the fine print before they buy. Table of Contents show. NPR answered many commonly asked...
ValueWalk

Hedge Fund M28 Capital Increases Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Stake To 8.5%

Analysts remain cautious on Adagio, but they’re watching for more discipline regarding drug pipeline. Last Friday, health care focused hedge fund M28 Capital filed a 13D/A with the US Securities & Exchange Committee revealing it bought 2.85 million Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) at an average of $4.28 per share, bringing its holding to 9.2 million, or 8.5% of the company.
ValueWalk

These Are The Ten Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In July 2022

The small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 10% in July, compared to a jump of 9.1% for the S&P 500. It is the biggest percentage-point outperformance since February this year. Despite the July rebound, the Russell 2000 has dropped by around 16% this year, compared to an over 13% drop for the S&P 500. Amid such a backdrop, let’s look at the ten best and worst performing small-cap stocks in July 2022.
ValueWalk

Energy Stocks To Remain An Oasis

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The new wildcard impacting the world economy is the attempted assassination of Russian ultranationalist, Aleksander Dugin, which killed his daughter, Darya Dugina, in a massive car bombing last Friday. Not surprisingly, Russia is now blaming Ukraine for the car bombing, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s special forces conducting successful strikes within Crimea. However, it is also possible that the car bomb came from within Russia.
ValueWalk

Mass Social Unrest Could Catch Investors Off Guard

Large-scale social unrest is likely to become a major issue for investors who should act now to protect their investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group, which has more than...
