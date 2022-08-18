WV coal production decreases by 4.9% over the last week

West Virginia coal production decreased week over week by -4.9%. -7.2% in the NAPP region of the state and -2% in the state’s CAPP region. Compared to the same 32 weeks of 2021, year to date, statewide coal production is up +2.2%. +1% in the state’s NAPP region and +3.6% in the CAPP region of the state.

National coal production also decreased from the previous week by -4.2%. Production from the Appalachian coal region declined -5%, -3.6% in the Interior coal region and -4% from the Western coal region. Compared to the same time in 2021, year to date U.S. coal production is up +2.5%. Production from the Appalachian region is off -1.2%. -5% in the Interior coal region while production from the Western coal region is up +6.5% year over year.

EIA reported spot prices for domestic thermal coal increased week over week for CAPP coal by +2.4% (+$4.25 / ton). NAPP pricing declined by -0.7% (-$1.05 / ton). Illinois Basin prices increased +1.6% (+$3.00 / ton) and Powder River Basin prices decreased by -1.5% (-$0.25 / ton). Pricing for Western Bituminous thermal coal increased week over week by + 3.6%. (+$1.50 / ton). Compared to the same week of 2021, CAPP thermal prices are up +193%, NAPP +157%, Illinois Basin +431%, Powder River Basin +36.4%, and Western Bituminous pricing is +45.2% higher than the same week last year. Average U.S. natural gas spot prices decreased week over week by -6.2%. Compared to the same week last year, average spot prices for natural gas are +84% higher.

According to data reported by West Virginia’s two class one railroads, the number of unit coal trains in the entire Northern Appalachian and Central Appalachian coal regions holding per day decreased by -10% (-0.9 trains per day). Average unit coal train speed increased on both systems from the previous week. Coal carloads reported by both systems for the Northern and Central Appalachian coal regions decreased from the previous week by -4%.

River barge loadings of West Virginia coal also decreased week over week by -6.8%. -7% in the state’s NAPP region and -5.8% from the CAPP region of the state.

Domestic iron and steel production declined from the previous week by -0.2%, while furnace capacity utilization increased +0.1%. Compared to the same last year, U.S. iron and steel production is off -3.1% and cumulative capacity utilization is off -0.1%.

U.S. electric generation increased from previous week by +2.5% Output from the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions increased +2% week over week and generation from the Central Industrial region increased +7.8% from the previous week. Compared to the same 32 weeks of 2021, year to date U.S. electrical generation is up +3.9%. +2.7% in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions and +2.8% in the Central Industrial region.

Total U.S. rail traffic decreased week over week by -1.7%. Coal carloads declined -4%, steel raw materials and finished steel declined -3.4% and auto making traffic increased +1.7% from the previous week. Compared to the same time last year, total U.S. rail traffic is off -3.2%. Coal carloads are up +3.9%, steelmaking traffic is off -7% and auto parts and finished auto carloads are down -0.7%.