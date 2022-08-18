ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

WV coal production decreases by 4.9% over the last week

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NABOl_0hMPdB3j00

West Virginia coal production decreased week over week by -4.9%. -7.2% in the NAPP region of the state and -2% in the state’s CAPP region. Compared to the same 32 weeks of 2021, year to date, statewide coal production is up +2.2%. +1% in the state’s NAPP region and +3.6% in the CAPP region of the state.

National coal production also decreased from the previous week by -4.2%. Production from the Appalachian coal region declined -5%, -3.6% in the Interior coal region and -4% from the Western coal region. Compared to the same time in 2021, year to date U.S. coal production is up +2.5%. Production from the Appalachian region is off -1.2%. -5% in the Interior coal region while production from the Western coal region is up +6.5% year over year.

EIA reported spot prices for domestic thermal coal increased week over week for CAPP coal by +2.4% (+$4.25 / ton). NAPP pricing declined by -0.7% (-$1.05 / ton). Illinois Basin prices increased +1.6% (+$3.00 / ton) and Powder River Basin prices decreased by -1.5% (-$0.25 / ton). Pricing for Western Bituminous thermal coal increased week over week by + 3.6%. (+$1.50 / ton). Compared to the same week of 2021, CAPP thermal prices are up +193%, NAPP +157%, Illinois Basin +431%, Powder River Basin +36.4%, and Western Bituminous pricing is +45.2% higher than the same week last year. Average U.S. natural gas spot prices decreased week over week by -6.2%. Compared to the same week last year, average spot prices for natural gas are +84% higher.

According to data reported by West Virginia’s two class one railroads, the number of unit coal trains in the entire Northern Appalachian and Central Appalachian coal regions holding per day decreased by -10% (-0.9 trains per day). Average unit coal train speed increased on both systems from the previous week. Coal carloads reported by both systems for the Northern and Central Appalachian coal regions decreased from the previous week by -4%.

River barge loadings of West Virginia coal also decreased week over week by -6.8%. -7% in the state’s NAPP region and -5.8% from the CAPP region of the state.

Domestic iron and steel production declined from the previous week by -0.2%, while furnace capacity utilization increased +0.1%. Compared to the same last year, U.S. iron and steel production is off -3.1% and cumulative capacity utilization is off -0.1%.

U.S. electric generation increased from previous week by +2.5% Output from the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions increased +2% week over week and generation from the Central Industrial region increased +7.8% from the previous week. Compared to the same 32 weeks of 2021, year to date U.S. electrical generation is up +3.9%. +2.7% in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions and +2.8% in the Central Industrial region.

Total U.S. rail traffic decreased week over week by -1.7%. Coal carloads declined -4%, steel raw materials and finished steel declined -3.4% and auto making traffic increased +1.7% from the previous week. Compared to the same time last year, total U.S. rail traffic is off -3.2%. Coal carloads are up +3.9%, steelmaking traffic is off -7% and auto parts and finished auto carloads are down -0.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Thermal Coal#Coal Region#Appalachian Region#Business Industry#Linus Business#Capp#Interior#Eia#Napp 157#Illinois Basin 431
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy