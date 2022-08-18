ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Bavarian Nordic#Nordic Countries#Biotechnology#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diseases#General Health#Danish
The Independent

RoundUp: World’s most popular weed-killer linked to convulsions in animals for first time

The world’s most widely used weed-killer has been linked to convulsions in animals for the first time, according to startling new research by US academics.Industrial quantities of glyphosate – the herbicide used in RoundUp weedkiller – are sprayed across agricultural land and used in gardens around the world, with a recent report warning that more than 80 per cent of urine samples from people in the US now contained glyphosate due to its pervasiveness in the food chain.With genetically modified glyphosate-resistant crops (originally engineered by RoundUp’s parent company Monsanto) now accounting for over 80 per cent of all US crops,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy