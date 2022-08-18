Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Markets Insider
China is burning more coal as historic heatwave cripples its hydroelectricity capacity
China is facing its worst heatwave and drought in over half a century and turning to more coal use, including higher imports of Russian coal.
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
About 20% of service work is now remote, as is 7% of manufacturing work, firms said. Those shares are more than double the pre-pandemic averages.
RoundUp: World’s most popular weed-killer linked to convulsions in animals for first time
The world’s most widely used weed-killer has been linked to convulsions in animals for the first time, according to startling new research by US academics.Industrial quantities of glyphosate – the herbicide used in RoundUp weedkiller – are sprayed across agricultural land and used in gardens around the world, with a recent report warning that more than 80 per cent of urine samples from people in the US now contained glyphosate due to its pervasiveness in the food chain.With genetically modified glyphosate-resistant crops (originally engineered by RoundUp’s parent company Monsanto) now accounting for over 80 per cent of all US crops,...
