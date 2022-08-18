The world’s most widely used weed-killer has been linked to convulsions in animals for the first time, according to startling new research by US academics.Industrial quantities of glyphosate – the herbicide used in RoundUp weedkiller – are sprayed across agricultural land and used in gardens around the world, with a recent report warning that more than 80 per cent of urine samples from people in the US now contained glyphosate due to its pervasiveness in the food chain.With genetically modified glyphosate-resistant crops (originally engineered by RoundUp’s parent company Monsanto) now accounting for over 80 per cent of all US crops,...

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO