Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left
MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68. Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.
White Teases Stadium Venue For Edwards/Usman 3
UFC President Dana White is looking to potentially make history in setting the scene for a Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy. Edwards and Usman battled in a rematch years in the making in the UFC 278 headliner on Saturday night. With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards registered a head kick knockout of Usman as it appeared he was going to lose a decision to the pound-for-pound best.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Merab Dvalishvili Defeating José Aldo
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili continued to pave his way to a title shot with a unanimous decision win over José Aldo at UFC 278. Dvalishvili and Aldo battled in a featured main card bout at UFC 278. The winner looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot at 135lbs.
Kamaru Usman Explains Why Leon Edwards Makes Him “Nervous”
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is expecting the best version of Leon Edwards in their rematch. Usman will face Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. He is returning to defend his 170lb title for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Colby Covington last November.
Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride
Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
Edwards Reasserts Claim That Usman Isn’t Top P4P
After the biggest win of his career at UFC 278, Leon Edwards has doubled down on his assertion that Kamaru Usman never belonged at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. The newly minted UFC welterweight champion pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history in the main event of UFC 278. With time winding down and Edwards clearly behind on the scorecards, the 30-year-old landed a head kick that flattened Usman with less than a minute left in the fight.
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
Archives: UFC Fighter Rips His Nutsack in Half (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran quite the gruesome story about a UFC fighter and his scrotum. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is one of the most differing personalities on the entire roster. He has made headlines in the past for some controversial political views and has also stood out as one of the most charitable fighters in the promotion.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40
MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
White: Merab Didn’t Help Himself With UFC 278 Performance
UFC President Dana White feels bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili didn’t capitalize on an opportunity to make a name for himself at UFC 278. Dvalishvili used a relentless pace and opportunistic grappling to defeat José Aldo at UFC 278 via a unanimous decision. He’s now won eight fights in a row and could be on the verge of a potential bantamweight title shot, despite shutting down a fight with his teammate Aljamain Sterling.
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent
Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
Kamaru Usman Issues First Comments After KO Loss To Edwards
Kamaru Usman has made a short statement to fans following his brutal KO loss at UFC 278. Usman looked to be cruising to his sixth welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards this evening, having outwrestled the Englishman for much of their championship bout. But with just over a minute left, Edwards unleashed a perfect head kick to amazingly knock the champ out cold and claim the welterweight title.
UFC 278 Performance Bonus Winners
It didn’t appear to be a particularly strong event on paper, but UFC 278 ended up producing some of the best highlights of the year. The card wasn’t as heavy on finishes as some UFC events have been as of late, and it was the very first fight of the night and final pair of bouts that ended up accounting for the bonuses.
White Raises Doubt About Jon Jones’ UFC 282 Status
UFC President Dana White remains hesitant about bringing Jon Jones back to Las Vegas following Jones’ recent tease of a return at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Jones has been out for more than two years since vacating the light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He’s been working towards a return at heavyweight but has yet to have a fight formally in the works or close to coming to fruition.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Mike Perry Defeating Page At BKFC 27
Mike Perry’s upset win over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page at Bare Knuckle FC 27 prompted reactions across the MMA community. Perry and Page went past the five scheduled rounds to a sudden death sixth round, with Perry taking home a majority decision. As many predicted, the two brawlers went back and forth in their bare-knuckle boxing match.
