ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash

ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site

MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
richlandsource.com

“The Legend of the White Dove” available at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library

MANSFIELD – Making a dream a reality is a wonderful feeling for anyone who has had a dream for 30 years. Rashida Rawls, founder of Ra Communications LLC and published author, is an inspiration and an example that anything is possible. Now her debut children’s book is featured in the local authors section of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Avita Ontario Hospital earns 5-star quality rating

ONTARIO – Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best performance. “We reached the CMS 5-star rating for quality of care because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of...
ONTARIO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com

Suspects shot during Knox County standoff

HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
HOWARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Grant Alexander Paul Clinton

Grant Alexander Paul Clinton, 16, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Grant was born on July 11, 2006 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Stephen and Danielle Clinton. Grant attended Cypress High School where he would have graduated this year, and previously attended Madison Schools. Since 14 years of age, Grant worked at Dominos Pizza where many would say he was great at what he did. Grant was a good-hearted person and always willing to help out, at least until he became a teenager, though he would still help but complaining the whole time. Grant loved to eat and was always thinking about his next meal while he was still eating. He loved to cook and often cooked for us plenty of times. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, playing airsoft guns, hanging with his brothers, Gavin and Gabe, and his “bros”, loved to paint, wresting with his cousins, and playing his play station. He always loved his blankets and his fans when he was sleeping.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay Liberty-Benton blanks Defiance in shutout performance

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Defiance as it was blanked 3-0 by Findlay Liberty-Benton for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on August 22. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Defiance played in a 3-0 game on August 24, 2020. For more, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Finnegan paces Whippets to B-Dry boys cross country title

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game. The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
richlandsource.com

Discovery School creates "Retreat Room" for students, staff

MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members. This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Howard-area residents asked to shelter in-place following alleged shots-fired incident

HOWARD -- The Knox County Emergency Management Agency is asking Howard-area residents to shelter in-place Saturday morning following an alleged shots-fired incident. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Gilchrist Road early Saturday morning "that has resulted in a law enforcement response that is currently ongoing," the Knox County EMA stated in a press release at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
HOWARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton

Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Joseph Walter Tomsic

Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

John R. Withrow

John R. Withrow, 30, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. John was born October 26, 1991, in Mansfield, to Douglas E. and Denise M. (Sprutte) Withrow. John enjoyed doing many things. He loved video games, movies and going to the movie theater, going out to eat, receiving gift cards, bowling, airplanes, and riding elevators. He loved dogs, and especially loved playing with his dog, Sadie.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Margaret Catherine (Ensman) Sifferlin

Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure...
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy