Section of Bowman St. closed through Aug. 25 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being completed. Bowman Street from West Third Street to West Fourth Street.
2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash
ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
Knox Co. Sheriff IDs suspects killed by law enforcement after Howard-area standoff
HOWARD — Two suspects shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a nine-hour standoff on Saturday morning have now been identified by the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox Co. Sheriff David Shaffer identified the suspects as 56-year-old Randy A. Wilhelm and 53-year-old Bradley L. Wilhelm in a press...
Richland County placed under Hazardous Weather Outlook for the weekend
MANSFIELD -- Well, at least Mother Nature let us get through the first football Friday night in relative peace. That and a pleasant Saturday morning will probably turn, and perhaps dramatically, later this afternoon through tomorrow night.
Richland Source introduces new business reporter, Grace McCormick
I’ve known I wanted to write for a living since I was about 8 years old. When I stopped thinking I wanted to create my own characters, I turned to the people and community around me as inspiration and had help from a high school teacher in discovering journalism.
“The Legend of the White Dove” available at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library
MANSFIELD – Making a dream a reality is a wonderful feeling for anyone who has had a dream for 30 years. Rashida Rawls, founder of Ra Communications LLC and published author, is an inspiration and an example that anything is possible. Now her debut children’s book is featured in the local authors section of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
Avita Ontario Hospital earns 5-star quality rating
ONTARIO – Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best performance. “We reached the CMS 5-star rating for quality of care because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of...
Suspects shot during Knox County standoff
HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
Grant Alexander Paul Clinton
Grant Alexander Paul Clinton, 16, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Grant was born on July 11, 2006 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Stephen and Danielle Clinton. Grant attended Cypress High School where he would have graduated this year, and previously attended Madison Schools. Since 14 years of age, Grant worked at Dominos Pizza where many would say he was great at what he did. Grant was a good-hearted person and always willing to help out, at least until he became a teenager, though he would still help but complaining the whole time. Grant loved to eat and was always thinking about his next meal while he was still eating. He loved to cook and often cooked for us plenty of times. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, playing airsoft guns, hanging with his brothers, Gavin and Gabe, and his “bros”, loved to paint, wresting with his cousins, and playing his play station. He always loved his blankets and his fans when he was sleeping.
Findlay Liberty-Benton blanks Defiance in shutout performance
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Defiance as it was blanked 3-0 by Findlay Liberty-Benton for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on August 22. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Defiance played in a 3-0 game on August 24, 2020. For more, click here.
Finnegan paces Whippets to B-Dry boys cross country title
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game. The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School.
Discovery School creates "Retreat Room" for students, staff
MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members. This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.
Howard-area residents asked to shelter in-place following alleged shots-fired incident
HOWARD -- The Knox County Emergency Management Agency is asking Howard-area residents to shelter in-place Saturday morning following an alleged shots-fired incident. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Gilchrist Road early Saturday morning "that has resulted in a law enforcement response that is currently ongoing," the Knox County EMA stated in a press release at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Beyond Black & White Episode 3: How has COVID impacted our students
MANSFIELD -- Over the past two-plus years, the world has been embroiled in the COVID crisis. While many, many stories have been written about the disease itself, far fewer have discussed the impact, not just of the disease, but our response to it.
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
Joseph Walter Tomsic
Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
GALLERY: Ontario tops Crestview in Saturday volleyball match
Ontario beat Crestview 3-1 in volleyball action Saturday at the O-Rena. The Warriors won 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
John R. Withrow
John R. Withrow, 30, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. John was born October 26, 1991, in Mansfield, to Douglas E. and Denise M. (Sprutte) Withrow. John enjoyed doing many things. He loved video games, movies and going to the movie theater, going out to eat, receiving gift cards, bowling, airplanes, and riding elevators. He loved dogs, and especially loved playing with his dog, Sadie.
Margaret Catherine (Ensman) Sifferlin
Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure...
