Chenango County urges caution after rabies found in bats, fox and raccoon

Chenango County health officials are warning the public about the threat of rabies after an unusual number of cases of the deadly virus have turned up in wildlife recently.

In the past few weeks, rabies has been identified in three bats, one fox and one raccoon in the county, according to Chenango County Public Health Director Isaiah Sutton.

That's enough of a spike to warrant notifying the public, Sutton said.

"It's more than we would normally see, so there is some cause for concern," he said. "We've had a few outbreaks but not in a number of years."

Health officials are advising residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

Vaccinate pet dogs and cats against rabies.

Keep pets on a leash when outside a fenced yard.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance. Do not attempt to feed, approach, or touch wild animals.

DO NOT kill healthy-appearing animals merely due to this warning.

Anyone bitten by an animal should wash the exposed site immediately with soap and water and seek medical care. Be sure to report the bite to public health officials.

Rabid animals may show no fear of people and may even seem friendly. Rabid bats typically fall to the ground where they become accessible to kids and pets, the health department said.

Health officials also warn if a pet has an interaction with any rabies suspect animal, humans should not handle the pet.

Instead, wear gloves, long sleeves and use extreme caution when handling the pet, they recommend.

People can be exposed to rabies from lingering saliva on a pet’s fur. The pet should be isolated and the saliva allowed to dry, which will kill the virus, health officials said.

For more information about rabies, and to report a wild mammal that appears to be acting abnormally, residents can contact the Chenango County Health Department at 607-337-1673.

