Harry
4d ago
woooowww..12yrs old wearing fake LONG eyelashes and make up...i say again!!! 12yrs old .parents need to be blamed for watev doesn't or does happen to her . parents letting her look older than wat she is ..is a PROBLEM
Sharon Cmusic
4d ago
Ya that’s what is wrong . They all want to look like the the stars ( Kardashian’s) ect ect. The parents need to put them in some kind of sports drama dance. Anything but the streets . Wonder what her curfew was. It is sad tho and pray the little angel is safe.
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday
EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
Two murders in Richmond Monday afternoon: police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and one other was injured in two shootings in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The murders took place within an hour and a half of each other. Police responded to 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue — near the 4th Street Park […]
CBS News
Police asking for help to find missing senior in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are asking for the public's help to locate a senior who, along with his vehicle, went missing over the weekend. The family of Roy White last saw him driving his white Ford Sport Track pickup truck around 5 p.m. Sunday near Sylvan Avenue, says the Modesto Police Department. Police say he has some medical issues. The truck has California license plate number 6J64367.
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located. Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker. In a Facebook post, police said David was. at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place. Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch mayor discuss criminal investigation of Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The mayor of Antioch is holding a news conference on Monday, when he said he will be providing an update on the status of the law enforcement investigation of the Antioch Police Department. Lamar Thorpe added that he'll be making a "major announcement" at 11 a.m. He...
Fox40
1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime partner of East Bay dentist shot, killed in Oakland shares heartbreaking story
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Lili Xu, a beloved and highly-skilled dentist in Oakland and Castro Valley, shared their pain and called for local leaders to bring the people responsible for her death to justice. Nelson Chia has been partners with Lili for more than a decade and had...
SFGate
Police Shoot, Injure Man Who Pointed Gun At Officers
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in Fairfield shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at officers pursuing him Monday afternoon, police said. After being shot, Robert Wilson was taken to a local hospital with injuries he is expected to survive, police said in a social media post Monday night. Officers...
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
KCRA.com
Fairfield PD: Man sent to hospital after shot by police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital on Monday after he was shot by police, officials said. The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded to Central Way and Commerce Court just before 2 p.m., for a call about someone possibly loitering and setting up camp. When officers got there, they contacted a man identified as Robert Wilson.
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings
Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont
An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
Stockton police seize 55 pounds of meth in traffic stop
(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located […]
SFGate
One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday
One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
SFGate
