Canton, OH

The Guess Who bringing 'American Woman' and other hits to Canton Palace in October

By Ed Balint, The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON − The Guess Who will bring its hit songs from the '60s and '70s to the Canton Palace Theatre on Oct. 2.

Formed in Canada in the 1960s, the rock band is best known for the songs, "American Woman," "Laughing," "These Eyes" and "No Time."

"You're going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played," founding member and original drummer/songwriter Garry Peterson said in a news release. "We're coming at a new generation of fans who are seeing how the band can execute with enthusiasm. And we're also making sure the respect level remains at an all-time high for how the music was initially recorded and remains at an all-time high for the fans."

Peterson also has performed with former Guess Who member Burton Cummings and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Peterson is the only current or former member of The Guess Who to perform on every album and to have participated in every tour during the band's career, according to the band's website.

Gold albums and Billboard-charting singles

Fifteen of the band's albums have charted on the Billboard 200 and 14 singles have charted on Billboard’s top 40. Three albums also were certified gold.

Popular songs also include "Clap for the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "Star Baby" "Share the Land," "No Sugar Tonight," "Shakin' All Over," "Undun" and "Dancing Fool."

Band members also include Leonard Shaw, who plays keyboard, saxophone and flute. Shaw joined the band in 1990. Rudy Sarzo is a former member of Ozzy Osbourne’s band, Quiet Riot and Whitesnake. Will Evankovich has worked with Styx, Green Day, Dwight Yoakam and Ted Nugent.

A member of The Guess Who since 2008, lead singer Derek Sharp has worked with Jeff Healey, Alannah Myles and other musical artists.

The Guess Who will perform in Tuscarawas County on Jan. 26

Other tour stops include shows in Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota, with a Troy, Ohio, concert on Sept. 17 and Farmington, New Mexico, concert on Sept. 24. The Guess Who is scheduled to perform on Oct. 1 at the Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana, before the Canton appearance on Oct. 2.

The Guess Who is also scheduled to perform on Jan. 26 in Tuscarawas County at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas.

The band last released an album in 2018, "The Future is What It Used to Be," which features the songs, "Haunted," "Playin' on the Radio" and "In America."

Tickets, costing between $45 and $90, are available online for the 7 p.m. concert at https://cantonpalacetheatre.org/ or by calling the box office at 330-454-8172. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N.

The concert is presented by Latshaw Productions.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint @ gannett.com

on Twitter @ebalintREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: The Guess Who bringing 'American Woman' and other hits to Canton Palace in October

