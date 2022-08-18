ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Main Street Market In Downtown City Of Zephyrhills Saturday, Aug. 20th

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kyLJ_0hMPbUVs00

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Main Street Market is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza, 38500-38538 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542.

Organized by Main Street Zephyrhills Inc., this select event features handcrafted, locally-grown, and homemade products from artisans and food vendors.

There will also be a live performance by 21-year-old musician Andy Heath.

Free parking is available throughout the downtown City of Zephyrhills.

In the news: Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot

Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. provides economic vitality through historic preservation, pride in quality of life, and a strong sense of community.

For more information about Main Street Zephyrhills, visit: https://mainstreetzephyrhills.org/

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
813area.com

The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic

You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo train club needs volunteers to keep hobby chugging along

LARGO, Fla. - Situated in beautiful Largo Central Park is a sight many don’t expect to see - a ridable model railway. In 1991, a group of train enthusiasts struck a deal with the city of Largo, letting them build their tracks and in return, they would give public rides one weekend a month.
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
City
Ruskin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Street
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill Waterfall needs new landscaping caretakers

The Spring Hill Garden Club has been maintaining the Landscape of our iconic “The Waterfall” located on Hwy 19 and Spring Hill Drive, since 1978. It has been maintained by Garden Club Volunteers over all these years, but now the Garden Club is seeking to have another Community Organization to take over the landscaping. For the past 15 years the landscape has been maintained by 2 lady volunteers’ who are now in their 70’s and are unable to continue in this capacity.
SPRING HILL, FL
iheart.com

US 19 TRAVEL LANES CLOSED IN PINELLAS COUNTY

All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton Road. All southbound US 19 traffic will...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fl#Lennard High School#National Headlines#The Free Press
727area.com

Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy