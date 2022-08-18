Main Street Market In Downtown City Of Zephyrhills Saturday, Aug. 20th

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Main Street Market is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clock Plaza, 38500-38538 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL, 33542.

Organized by Main Street Zephyrhills Inc., this select event features handcrafted, locally-grown, and homemade products from artisans and food vendors.

There will also be a live performance by 21-year-old musician Andy Heath.

Free parking is available throughout the downtown City of Zephyrhills.

Main Street Zephyrhills, Inc. provides economic vitality through historic preservation, pride in quality of life, and a strong sense of community.

For more information about Main Street Zephyrhills, visit: https://mainstreetzephyrhills.org/

