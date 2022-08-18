ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone

Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
digg.com

How To Turn Your iPhone Back Logo Into A Button

An iPhone accessibility option allows users to double or triple tap the back logo to unlock a feature. Here's how you can do that. Open settings, click on accessibility, then touch and scroll down to the back tap option.
ZDNet

How to delete apps on iPhone

There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
9to5Mac

How to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16, who it’s for, and how it works

About a month into beta testing, Apple revealed a brand new extreme security feature this summer called Lockdown Mode that will arrive with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Follow along for everything you need to know like who it’s meant for, how it works, and how to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 on iPhone, and more.
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Duplicate Contacts on iPhone?

If you are an iOS user, you must have experienced issues related to duplicate phone contacts. Generally, this is not a major concern but can get over your head pretty quickly. While navigating through a contact list, a list of duplicate contact makes it difficult to find the required contacts. This can be quite overwhelming if you are trying to make an important call.
SlashGear

How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
inputmag.com

How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode

If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
PC Magazine

Can You Trust a VPN to Protect Your iPhone? Apparently Not

Running a VPN on an iOS device, be that an iPhone or an iPad, isn't protecting all of your data or keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes. As Ars Techinca reports, that's the conclusion of security researcher Michael Horowitz, and he points out VPNs on iOS have been broken for at least the past two years. The problem was reported by Proton VPN back in 2020, and it has to do with the way in which Apple's mobile operating system handles internet connections.
SlashGear

How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating

Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
SlashGear

How To Use Split-Screen View On Samsung Devices

Switching back and forth between your two favorite mobile apps can be a real pain. Isn't it frustrating if you're watching a cooking show on YouTube but have to constantly switch to your email app to message your boss about that urgent report? Fortunately, this is now a problem of the past for Android users, thanks to the magic of the split-screen view. This feature has been around since Android 7.0 Nougat as a means to make the most out of the big-screen phones popping up in the market (via Android).
inputmag.com

How to merge duplicate photos and videos on iPhone with iOS 16

If your iPhone's Photos app is full of duplicate images and videos, iOS 16 has a new feature that will help you find the multiples so you can delete them and reclaim storage back on your device. It’s been a long time coming, but your iPhone can finally find those...
