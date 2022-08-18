Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone
Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
digg.com
How To Turn Your iPhone Back Logo Into A Button
An iPhone accessibility option allows users to double or triple tap the back logo to unlock a feature. Here's how you can do that. Open settings, click on accessibility, then touch and scroll down to the back tap option.
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
How to install the iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9 public beta
If you own an iPhone or iPad and can’t wait to try out iOS 16, the latest mobile operating system from Apple, or an Apple Watch and want to see what watchOS 9 will bring, you can install the public beta. Before you rush off to install the beta,...
iPhone fans go wild for mind-blowing hack to locate handset that’s switched off
TRACKING on the iPhone is great if your device is lost or stolen - but many people don't realise it still works even when switched off. A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her shocking iPhone retrieval which meant she was able to get her handset back from thieves. "You...
CNBC
Your iPhone can identify any song with just a tap. Here's how to set it up
The iPhone has a feature that's a little buried that syncs with Shazam and helps you identify any song with one tap. It can also save a history of the songs you've identified, so you can add them to playlists later. Your iPhone has a useful feature you might not...
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your Android Phone
Most modern smartphones and tablets feature a dark or night mode, and for good reason. If you haven't yet, now is the time to turn the feature on.
Business Insider
How to add a virtual home button to your iPhone's screen with AssistiveTouch
You can add a home button to your iPhone's screen by turning on the AssistiveTouch feature. To add the home button on-screen, turn on AssistiveTouch in your iPhone's Accessibility settings. To use the home button, tap the AssistiveTouch button and then tap the home button in the pop-up. Apple has...
9to5Mac
How to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16, who it’s for, and how it works
About a month into beta testing, Apple revealed a brand new extreme security feature this summer called Lockdown Mode that will arrive with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Follow along for everything you need to know like who it’s meant for, how it works, and how to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 on iPhone, and more.
CNBC
How to quickly scan, sign and send documents with your iPhone
The Notes app on your iPhone or iPad can turn your device camera into a scanner. You can capture multiple pages and turn them into one PDF that you can send. And you can create an e-signature and add it to any document before sending. You don't need a bulky...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Duplicate Contacts on iPhone?
If you are an iOS user, you must have experienced issues related to duplicate phone contacts. Generally, this is not a major concern but can get over your head pretty quickly. While navigating through a contact list, a list of duplicate contact makes it difficult to find the required contacts. This can be quite overwhelming if you are trying to make an important call.
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
inputmag.com
How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode
If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
iPhone 14 May Debut In An Online-Only Event With Pro Price Hike
We're only weeks away from the official iPhone 14 announcement, and that means more leaks are rolling in. The latest claims you should expect a price hike.
PC Magazine
Can You Trust a VPN to Protect Your iPhone? Apparently Not
Running a VPN on an iOS device, be that an iPhone or an iPad, isn't protecting all of your data or keeping your identity hidden from prying eyes. As Ars Techinca reports, that's the conclusion of security researcher Michael Horowitz, and he points out VPNs on iOS have been broken for at least the past two years. The problem was reported by Proton VPN back in 2020, and it has to do with the way in which Apple's mobile operating system handles internet connections.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating
Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
How To Set Up Dolby Atmos Surround Sound On Xbox Series X
The latest-generation Xbox consoles support Dolby Atmos, and there's a good chance your headset is compatible. Here's how to turn the audio format on.
How To Use Split-Screen View On Samsung Devices
Switching back and forth between your two favorite mobile apps can be a real pain. Isn't it frustrating if you're watching a cooking show on YouTube but have to constantly switch to your email app to message your boss about that urgent report? Fortunately, this is now a problem of the past for Android users, thanks to the magic of the split-screen view. This feature has been around since Android 7.0 Nougat as a means to make the most out of the big-screen phones popping up in the market (via Android).
inputmag.com
How to merge duplicate photos and videos on iPhone with iOS 16
If your iPhone's Photos app is full of duplicate images and videos, iOS 16 has a new feature that will help you find the multiples so you can delete them and reclaim storage back on your device. It’s been a long time coming, but your iPhone can finally find those...
