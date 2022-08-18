ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Josh Donaldson hits a walk-off grand slam for the New York Yankees

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9jiG_0hMPbFWD00

WATCH: Josh Donaldson plays hero for the Yankees with a walk-off grand slam.

Former Auburn baseball star hit a walk-off grand slam for the New York Yankees sending the Bronx into a frenzy.

Donaldson came to the dish with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the tenth inning. His team was trailing 7-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays, meaning that a grand slam would give the Yankees the 8-7 victory. Donaldson got an 0-1 elevated fastball and sent it over the right field wall to win it for the Yankees.

The Yankees have been in a slump since the All-Star break, so stealing a victory like this will go a long way in boosting spirits in the clubhouse.

Donaldson has been in the MLB for 12 years playing for six different teams. Some of his career accolades are an MVP in 2015, comeback player of the year in 2019, and two silver slugger awards in 2015 and 2016.

However, this season for the Yankees, he has not had the best year at the plate, only hitting .223.

The Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball this year and are among only a few teams with high odds of winning the World Series. The Yankees will need Donaldson to get things going to help carry the team far in October.

Rooting for former Auburn players in their professional careers is always enjoyable. All Tiger fans will have the opportunity to do that as Donaldson, and the Yankees make a run in the playoffs.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Auburn, NY
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Rays make MLB history

The long history of Major League Baseball means it’s relatively rare to see something completely new. But the Tampa Bay Rays did just that with their lineup for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, with their nine-batter lineup featuring players from eight different countries. DJ Rice noted that on Twitter:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Q 105.7

Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees

It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
915
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy