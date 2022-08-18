Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Online Pharmacy Zur Rose Is Weighing Options Including Sale
Zur Rose Group AG, the Swiss online pharmacy, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Frauenfeld-based company has been working with advisers to look at alternatives ranging from a take-private to a private investment in public equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has held talks in recent months with potential suitors including US buyout firms KKR & Co. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said.
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada
Volkswagen AG has sealed an agreement with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for vehicle and battery production, according to people familiar with the accord. The memorandum of understanding will be signed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s current trip to Canada and is...
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg
US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
Bloomberg
Musk Says Tesla Full Service Driving Price Will Rise to $15,000
The price for Tesla Inc.’s full self-driving system will rise to $15,000 in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The price increase will take effect Sept. 5, Musk said. The current $12,000 FSD price will be honored for orders made before that day, but delivered later, he tweeted. It’s the second increase this year.
