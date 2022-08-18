Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Guillory Under Fire For Possible Ethics Breach In New Report
Guillory may have failed to disclose a new law firm.
theadvocate.com
Attorney sued over records seeks dismissal, says Lafayette 'sued the wrong party'
A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court. LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law...
theadvocate.com
High utility bills energize voters in Public Service Commission races
The public and the media historically doesn’t care a whit about utilities or the five Louisiana Public Service Commission members, who serve staggered six-year terms to regulate the privately owned companies and cooperatives that sell electricity to more than 2 million customers. But monthly electricity bills, on average, have...
kadn.com
LUS’s Share the Light Program
Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
Campaign controversy in Estherwood with Police Chief
There's campaign controversy in Estherwood, after Wayne Welsh used the police department's Facebook page to campaign.
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Progress On The Monroe, A 70-unit Apartment Development Near Downtown Lafayette
Starting construction back in early 2022, the new 70-unit apartment building, called The Monroe, is being constructed at 339 Monroe Street, just off of W. 2nd Street, next door to The Studios at LWG. The Monroe’s amenities will include a private swimming pool, fitness space, outdoor grilling space, a dog-washing...
Three south Louisiana residents named finalists for Catholic award
Three south Louisiana residents have been named finalists for the Lumen Christi Award from Catholic Extension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are very few of the old Louisiana dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live cajun and zydeco music. La Poussiere dance hall in...
theadvocate.com
Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month
Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
wbrz.com
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
theadvocate.com
Here's where to get sandbags in the Acadiana region
With rainfall expected to continue in Acadiana throughout the week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare. Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags. Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Consolidated Government. North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road , Lafayette (located off North...
Kaplan residents get relief for high utility bills [VIDEO]
The City of Kaplan is giving relief to its residents dealing with the rising electricity cost.
theadvocate.com
New CFO at Our Lady of the Lake, new doctors at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
-- Mel Collins has been elected as president of NPC Services. Collins served as NPC’s facility manager since 2004, managing day-to-day operations and administration, operations staff and coordination of contracted services. Collins succeeds Bill Dawson, who retired after 36 years. He earned a bachelor's in civil engineering from LSU.
theadvocate.com
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
KLFY.com
DOTD: $136 Million project at Ambassador Caffery and U.S. Highway 90
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90. The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery...
Comments / 8