Riverhead, NY

East End Gallery Spotlight: Depot Art Gallery in Montauk

Summer 2022 marks the beginning of a new era for the Montauk Artists Association's (MAA) Depot Art Gallery in Montauk. With a new management team comes an updated gallery, the infusion of music and a new, more welcoming vision for exhibitions.
MONTAUK, NY
Naming Dan’s Papers, a Local Origin Story

Interestingly, it was not originally named for a newspaper. It was the name given for the place where a series of newspapers was published. I'll explain. I published the first edition of my newspaper in Montauk on July 1, 1960....
POLITICS
Dan’s Papers Takes to the Airwaves on WABC Radio

Dan's Papers readers will have a new way to get the latest information from their favorite publication thanks to WABC Long Island broadcasting "Out & About in The Hamptons" segments starting tonight, Monday, August 22. Victoria Schneps, founder...
NFL
Hans Van de Bovenkamp Opens Studio for Premiere Group Exhibition

In summer 2021, Dan's Papers and the Louis K. Meisel Gallery launched a SculptTour, an exciting new way to view the work of artist Hans Van de Bovenkamp across the Hamptons. Now in summer 2022, there is yet another unique new method of enjoying his work: The Gallery @ Hans Van de Bovenkamp Studio.
SAGAPONACK, NY
East Quogue School Superintendent Robert Long Dies at Age 53

Robert J. Long Jr., the superintendent and principal of the East Quogue Elementary Union Free School District, died on August 9. He was 53. The Hampton Bays resident and longtime educator left a big impact on the community he served. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Long,"...
EAST QUOGUE, NY

