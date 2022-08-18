Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility Receives National Recognition
The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility receives national recognition for implementing inmate rehabilitation and skill-building programs designed to give inmates the job skills and health treatments they need so they can become successful and productive citizens of the community instead of returning to the jail. The facility – also...
newsdaytonabeach.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
click orlando
State Road 100 reopens after crash in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on State Road 100 West in Bunnell after a crash on Saturday forced lane closures, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time...
WESH
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Volusia County going to trial
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. According to prosecutors, a man convicted for sex offenses is going on trial in the upcoming week. Jason Minton's trial is for the rape and kidnapping of a woman two and a half years ago in Ormond Beach. Prosecutors said Minton met...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
WESH
Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat
WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens
A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
click orlando
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
flaglerlive.com
Dune Reconstruction Project Is Said To Be Imminent Even as 1 Property Owner Holds Out
Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Jason Harrah told the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening that the now two-decade-old plan to rebuild 2.6 miles of beach south of the pier is set to begin in June. There is heightened urgency to get...
WESH
Officials: More than 700 jellyfish stings at Volusia beaches in 5 days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say hundreds of people have reported jellyfish stings at Volusia County beaches this past week. Over the weekend, 367 stings were reported. Adding in the previous sting numbers, that brings the total to 727 stings in five days. Officials say lifeguards went through a...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County neighborhood left without lights from storm, tornado warning aftermath
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of severe storms moved through southern Duval County and St. Johns County Sunday evening. Residents on Fruit Cove Road experienced a power outage after the storm. Neighbors said power probably wouldn’t be restored until midnight. While Duval County did receive some of the...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
