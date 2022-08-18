ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility Receives National Recognition

The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility receives national recognition for implementing inmate rehabilitation and skill-building programs designed to give inmates the job skills and health treatments they need so they can become successful and productive citizens of the community instead of returning to the jail. The facility – also...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects

Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat

WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wheeler
Action News Jax

Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
INTERLACHEN, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens

A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Law Enforcement#Normal School#Matanzas High School#Fcso#Flagler Schools
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy