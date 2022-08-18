Early arrival of $1 million from state gives Union County Fairgrounds project a boost
LA GRANDE — It’s always encouraging to receive a large sum of money earlier than anticipated.
Those leading the effort to raise $3 million for the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project know this feeling firsthand after the Union County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to pass Resolution 2022-19, authorizing the county to accept $1 million in funding from the state for the Union County Fair for infrastructure improvement.
