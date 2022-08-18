Read full article on original website
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
City of Ferndale fires police officer charged with attempted child molestation
FERNDALE, Wash. – The City of Ferndale has fired police officer Scott Langton. Langton was arrested on July 26th and charged with Attempted Child Molestation in the second degree in Whatcom County Superior Court. The Bellingham Police Department is continuing to investigate and the City of Ferndale is also...
County hosting event for International Overdose Day
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
Legendary WWU wrestler, Ferndale coach passes away
A legendary Western Washington University athlete and long-time Ferndale High School wrestling coach has passed away. Western’s athletic department says Lee Andersen died at the age of 72 on August 19th after a battle with prostate cancer. Andersen was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 1972,...
