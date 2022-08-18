Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
kafe.com
Mount Vernon Police asks public’s help to identify pedestrian killed by train
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon Police Department is hoping someone from the public can help identify a man who was hit and killed by a train last month. The man was fatally injured by a train just after midnight on July 29th. He is believed to have...
