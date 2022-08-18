Read full article on original website
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Arrest Convicted Felon– Firearm, Cocaine and U.S. Currency Seized
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have arrested Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., 22, of Lakewood Ranch after he was in possession of a firearm and several forms of narcotics. Trebbles is on active probation until 2024 and was found in violation of his probation. On August 17, 2022, just before 9...
Man on active probation arrested for possession of drugs and a gun
Sarasota Police arrested a 22-year-old man who is on active probation. According to police the man was pulled over and had drugs and a gun in the car.
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested and accused of car burglaries in North Fort Myers
A man is accused of multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Mercado, 56, was charged with multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers. One of the burglaries was caught on camera at a home...
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injury teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days. She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.
WINKNEWS.com
Robbery and snatching at arcade in Fort Myers
A customer accused a suspect of an arcade robbery at Triple Cherry Arcade in Fort Myers on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged crime at 15121 South Tamiami Trail. A witness claimed the suspect, David Lee Thomas Jr., 31, fled in a...
WINKNEWS.com
Scooter riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers
A suspect on Saturday, August 6, 2022, just before 3 a.m. was seen on camera in downtown Fort Myers assaulting a victim near Capone’s Coaled Fired Pizza. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun, wearing long sleeves, a burgundy-colored shirt, long dark-colored pants, white shoes, and was riding a scooter.
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
Sheriff's office bloodhound locates missing 9-year-old
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 9-year-old boy with the help of deputies and their bloodhound on August 13th.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to nearly 6 years for firearm, ammo possession
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for having a firearm as a felon. Romeo Lenell Battle, 25, was sentenced Monday and ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition after he pled guilty in April. The United States Attorney’s Office for the...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Jasmine Battle makes first court appearance, accused of downtown Fort Myers shooting
Jasmine Battle, 29, accused of firing shots into a busy crowd in downtown Fort Myers, made her first court appearance on Sunday. Police said Battle is responsible for the shooting in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 14 that left one person injured. The judge ruled that Battle will be held...
Deputies ID man who struck deputy with machete, officials say
Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
live5news.com
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
