wrrnetwork.com
County Election Canvas Certified Local Voting Results, No changes
The Fremont County Canvass of Tuesday’s election results was held on Friday at the courthouse with both Republican and Democratic Party Officials present along with the county clerk and election staff representatives. Four absentee ballots that had not been county were approved along with three provisional ballots that had been cast. The results did not change any election results, which were certified. Any write in candidate that received votes will be contacted and if they wish to run in the general election, they will be required to fill out a nomination form and pay the filing fee.
svinews.com
2,683 Acres Conserved in Sublette County
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with the Richie family to permanently conserve 2,683 acres of the Richie Ranch Link and Muddy Places near Boulder, WY through an agricultural conservation easement. This is in addition to the conservation easement completed with the Richie family earlier this year, a testament to the landowner’s commitment to protecting the agricultural legacy and conservation values of ranching in Sublette County.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for August 15 – August 22, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 15 – August 22, 2022. Robert Edwards, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 16 for alleged DUI, open container, and speeding. Kaycee McNinch, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on August 19...
oilcity.news
Anonymous donation allows free entry to National Museum of Military Vehicles in Wyoming on Sept. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Museum of Military Vehicles will be able to offer free admission on Sunday, Sept. 11 to people visiting the museum in Dubois, Wyoming, thanks to a donation from someone wishing to remain anonymous. This is the second year in a row that someone anonymously...
subletteexaminer.com
Marbleton woman to change pleas
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Marbleton woman who pleaded not guilty in Sublette County Circuit Court to endangering a man’s life by shooting toward him and vandalizing his vehicle is scheduled to change her plea on Aug. 31. Chelsey M. Smith was charged for alleged misdemeanors on July 4...
