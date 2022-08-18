The Fremont County Canvass of Tuesday’s election results was held on Friday at the courthouse with both Republican and Democratic Party Officials present along with the county clerk and election staff representatives. Four absentee ballots that had not been county were approved along with three provisional ballots that had been cast. The results did not change any election results, which were certified. Any write in candidate that received votes will be contacted and if they wish to run in the general election, they will be required to fill out a nomination form and pay the filing fee.

21 HOURS AGO