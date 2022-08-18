Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Apple finally extends home repairs to (some) MacBook owners today
It's been a long time coming, Apple. Deposit PhotosOf course, the 'right to repair' comes with a cost.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Hires Hybrid Financial to Offer Investor Relations, Consulting Services
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it “easy” for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce Hybrid Financial, an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, will “provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Australian Government Says it Will Improve Regulations for Crypto Assets
The Australian government has announced that work is “underway on crypto asset reforms” as it aims to regulate digital assets better. In a statement by the Treasury, jointly delivered by the Honorable Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer and the Honorable Dr. Andrew Leigh MP, Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, the government said it would improve the way Australia’s regulatory system manages crypto assets, to keep up with developments and provide greater protections for consumers. The ministers added that regulation is struggling to keep pace and adapt with the crypto asset sector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets Custodian Copper.co to Support DeFi Connectivity with Solana
Copper.co, the provider of digital asset custody, prime services and trading infrastructure to institutions, is reportedly becoming the first digital assets custodian “to support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with Solana, the high-performance public blockchain ecosystem.”. The integration with Solana “provides Copper’s customers with the unique opportunity to connect with...
Markets Insider
China is burning more coal as historic heatwave cripples its hydroelectricity capacity
China is facing its worst heatwave and drought in over half a century and turning to more coal use, including higher imports of Russian coal.
Malcolm Gladwell and the CEO of Whole Foods are arguing workers need to return to the office, but a new Fed study shows remote work is here to stay
About 20% of service work is now remote, as is 7% of manufacturing work, firms said. Those shares are more than double the pre-pandemic averages.
crowdfundinsider.com
Soft Crypto Markets. Outflows Last Week Totalling $9 Million
Digital asset investment products saw outflows last week totaling $9 million last week with volumes at $1 billion, 55% off the year average and the 2nd lowest this year, according to Coinshares. Pretty much all markets have been volatile, dealing with rising inflation along with increasing interest rates and people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
DAM Finance Raises $1.8 Million Pre-Seed for “Portfolio Backed Stablecoin”
DAM Finance (or dPRIME Asset Modules Finance) has raised a $1.8 million pre-seed found that was led by Digital Finance Group and Jsqare. Other investors included; Arrington Capital, Ledgerprime, D1 Ventures, 11-11 Capital, Stacker Ventures and “prominent angels within the Dotsama community.”. DAM is creating a protocol for a...
Comments / 0