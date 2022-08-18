Read full article on original website
Russell D. Lamb
Russell D. Lamb, age 92, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church from 5-8pm. A service will be held on Wednesday, at the church, beginning at 11am with Rev. Keith Bohley and Rev. Gail Angel officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council, will follow in Ankenytown Owl Creek Cemetery.
2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash
ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
How a Knox County ministry supports family relationships through faith-based coaching
MOUNT VERNON — Graduations typically signify new beginnings, and that holds true for Heidi Jo Rousseau's August graduation from Central Ohio Technical College. But her real new beginning started in 2018.
Knox County JFS recognizes juvenile court magistrate
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services is continuing its recognition of the month of August being proclaimed Child Support Awareness month by recognizing the efforts and leadership of Juvenile Court Magistrate Christina Reiheld. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Child...
Suspects shot during Howard-area standoff
HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
92-acre camp to focus on mental health coming to Walhonding
WALHONDING – Because I said I would announced its most ambitious fundraising campaign in its history. The nonprofit has entered an agreement to purchase a 92-acre winery and cabin lodging business in Walhonding. The property will be converted into a summer camp for 12-17 year-olds from all backgrounds.
BCI seizes more than 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammunition in search of Wilhelm estate
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
KCSO deputy shoots, kills woman during exchange of gunfire in Butler Twp.
BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a 41-year-old woman in Butler Township on Monday night during an exchange of gunfire, Sheriff David Shaffer said in a press release early Tuesday morning. The incident marked Knox County's second fatal police shooting in the last three...
Knox County Sheriff's law report Aug. 19
Deputies were dispatched to Green Valley Rd. on a drug overdose. Once a scene, the patient was alert and talking. The patient was transported to Knox Community Hospital for further observation. A deputy was dispatched to the Knox Community Hospital to speak with the victim of an assault that occurred...
