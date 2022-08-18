Read full article on original website
Elliott ‘Wayne’ Hall
A Celebration of Life service for Elliott “Wayne” Hall, age 88, of Cunningham, TN, will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Larry Dean Dutton
Larry Dean Dutton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services are to be announced. Larry entered this life on November 6, 1946, in Staunton, Illinois to the late Howard and Thelma Phelps Dutton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending Biker Church and was a former Illinois State Trooper for 10 years. Larry was also retired from Robert Bosch LLC.
Glenn Luffman
Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, TN, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. Mr. Luffman was an avid outdoorsman; he was very skilled with his...
Austin Peay country schedules for 2022-23 season announced
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules. “I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”
UPDATE: Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been reduced to one lane (using the continuous...
Update: 1 Person Critically Injured from Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred on Friday night in Clarksville. The officials stated that the accident took place on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
Jazz on the Lawn brings big crowd for Tina Brown Band | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jazz on the Lawn returned to Beachaven Vineyards and Winery on Saturday, and the live music and local wine brought in a massive crowd. The Tina Brown Band performed live R&B, soul and oldies, and filmed part of a music video for Tina Brown’s new song.
Obituaries, August 18, 2022
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
2 critically injured in shooting on Antioch Pike
Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
Dutch Bros Coffee opens first location in Clarksville, on Second Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A popular coffee shop brand is now serving handcrafted drinks in Clarksville. Dutch Bros Coffee opened their new location last week at 781 N. Second St. This is the first Dutch Bros location for Clarksville. A second one will open soon at 1879 Madison...
Jo Anne Binkley
Jo Anne Binkley, age 83, of Chapmansboro, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Mackens officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday.
Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
3-way race coming up for Clarksville mayor, 3 City Council races contested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final list is in, and we have three people running for Clarksville mayor, plus three contested City Council seats. Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be Tennessee governor, the District 7 Congress seat, state House and state Senate races. Here’s who’s running...
Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
Sunday marks one year since catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster. 20 people lost their lives in the flooding that day.
