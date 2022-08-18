CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules. “I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”

