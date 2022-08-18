ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Elliott ‘Wayne’ Hall

A Celebration of Life service for Elliott “Wayne” Hall, age 88, of Cunningham, TN, will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Larry Dean Dutton

Larry Dean Dutton, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Services are to be announced. Larry entered this life on November 6, 1946, in Staunton, Illinois to the late Howard and Thelma Phelps Dutton. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending Biker Church and was a former Illinois State Trooper for 10 years. Larry was also retired from Robert Bosch LLC.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Glenn Luffman

Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, TN, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. Mr. Luffman was an avid outdoorsman; he was very skilled with his...
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Austin Peay country schedules for 2022-23 season announced

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules. “I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on Madison Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been reduced to one lane (using the continuous...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Jazz on the Lawn brings big crowd for Tina Brown Band | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jazz on the Lawn returned to Beachaven Vineyards and Winery on Saturday, and the live music and local wine brought in a massive crowd. The Tina Brown Band performed live R&B, soul and oldies, and filmed part of a music video for Tina Brown’s new song.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foston Funeral Home#Tn#Merry High School#People Helping People#Mi#Ga
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 18, 2022

Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jo Anne Binkley

Jo Anne Binkley, age 83, of Chapmansboro, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Mackens officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday.
CHAPMANSBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy