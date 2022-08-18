Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue extended through September 2
Due to construction of the City of Ocala’s lift station upgrade project, the nightly road closure at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street has been extended through Friday, September 2. The road closure will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Wellness Community Garden to host ‘Replant Day’ on August 27
The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its next Garden Replant Day on Saturday, August 27. This weekend’s gardening event is free to attend and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden, which is located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting fall seasonal seeds and tidying up the area.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
An afternoon of stormy weather led to calm evening skies over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
More residents share their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s development
Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
ocala-news.com
Intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue extended through September 30
Motorists in Ocala can expect intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue, between the intersections of NW 32nd Street and NW 39th Street Road, through Friday, September 30. DeWitt Excavation, LLC will be making roadway improvements, including turn lane construction, for the Ocala Spec Building #2 located at 3171 NW...
WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Bright Glowing Sunrise Over Ocala
This beautiful Ocala sunrise gave the sky a fiery glow in the morning. Thanks to Barbara Anello for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes
A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
ocala-news.com
Barred Owls Along The Rainbow River In Dunnellon
This pair of young barred owls was spotted along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joe Renda for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County receives 15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) has received over a dozen beagles that were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), approximately 4,000 beagles have been removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
Comments / 0