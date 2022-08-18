ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue extended through September 2

Due to construction of the City of Ocala’s lift station upgrade project, the nightly road closure at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street has been extended through Friday, September 2. The road closure will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Wellness Community Garden to host ‘Replant Day’ on August 27

The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its next Garden Replant Day on Saturday, August 27. This weekend’s gardening event is free to attend and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden, which is located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting fall seasonal seeds and tidying up the area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Colorful Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community

An afternoon of stormy weather led to calm evening skies over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com

Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages

The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com

More residents share their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s development

Several more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s growth. “As a senior who has retired from busy and congested south Florida, I enjoy the friendly people and I appreciate access to our abundant natural areas that are a haven for wildlife like the endangered gopher turtle and the pileated woodpecker. All I see now is mass construction in the Ocala area, along with the destruction of areas with endangered wildlife. Our peaceful way of life is in peril. I’m afraid most of Florida is going to end up as an asphalt jungle,” says Ocala resident Janis Keller.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue extended through September 30

Motorists in Ocala can expect intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue, between the intersections of NW 32nd Street and NW 39th Street Road, through Friday, September 30. DeWitt Excavation, LLC will be making roadway improvements, including turn lane construction, for the Ocala Spec Building #2 located at 3171 NW...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Bright Glowing Sunrise Over Ocala

This beautiful Ocala sunrise gave the sky a fiery glow in the morning. Thanks to Barbara Anello for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
ocala-news.com

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes

A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
ocala-news.com

Barred Owls Along The Rainbow River In Dunnellon

This pair of young barred owls was spotted along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joe Renda for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County receives 15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) has received over a dozen beagles that were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), approximately 4,000 beagles have been removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
Citrus County Chronicle

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
WCJB

Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...

