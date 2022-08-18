Early use of oral tecovirimat successfully eases pain in two patients with monkeypox and severe proctitis

Read full article on original website
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an intractable disease of motor neurons for which there is no radical cure in current medicine. Without a ventilator, most people die within 3–5 years of onset due to weakness of the respiratory and swallowing muscles. Therefore, attention is being paid to the motor symptoms. However, non-motor symptoms also affect the quality of life (QoL) of a large number of patients.
New findings reveal how recovery progresses following inflammation triggered by injury or illness
Inflammation is the body's first line of defense, occurring as droves of immune cells rush to the site of injury or acute illness to make repairs and stem further damage. When successful, inflammation helps the body survive and heal after trauma. However, when the recovery following an inflammatory response goes awry, it signals that damage is still occurring—and the inflammation itself can cause further injury, leading to more-severe illness or even death.
Discovery suppresses progression of kidney fibrosis
Webster Santos is determined to find a way to halt kidney fibrosis, a condition caused by persistent inflammation and assault to the kidney. The disorder leads to kidney disease, itself a pathway to kidney failure, also known as renal failure, and almost certain death. According to medical experts, nearly 40...
Symptoms of childhood ear disease and hearing loss mistaken for misbehavior, new study finds
New research from Western Sydney University has revealed living with childhood ear disease and hearing loss can substantially impact the physical, emotional, and social well-being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, with the symptoms of Otitis Media often difficult to identify and mistaken for misbehavior. Published in Health Expectations,...
Eye test could screen children for autism
Measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light—known as the pupillary light reflex—could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children, according to a study conducted at Washington State University. First author Georgina Lynch said the proof-of-concept study builds on earlier work to support...
Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination
Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Hand, foot and mouth disease in kids
Hand, foot and mouth disease, most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, is a highly contagious childhood illness. The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets, person-to-person contact and touching a contaminated object. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is typically an...
Does exercise stave off Alzheimer's? Even stretching and balance movements can help, study says
For older adults at risk of dementia, regular exercise from light stretching to rigorous aerobics can help slow memory and thinking decline, a new study shows. Alzheimer's researchers said the findings are from a late-stage trial measuring exercise as a potential remedy for people with mild cognitive decline. And they described it as a new avenue to attack a neurodegenerative disease that for decades has stymied researchers and pharmaceutical companies.
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
COVID mRNA vaccines are safe in patients with heart failure
COVID mRNA vaccines are associated with a decreased risk of death in patients with heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. The study also found that the vaccines were not associated with an increased risk of worsening heart failure, venous thromboembolism or myocarditis in heart failure patients.
Newly defined biomarker may accelerate clinical trials for vaccines to prevent HIV-1 infection
A study published in the Aug. 22, 2022, issue of Nature Medicine identifies a new biomarker that appears effective as a surrogate endpoint to reliably predict the ability of broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to prevent acquisition of HIV-1, the most common type of the virus that causes AIDS. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are defined by their ability to neutralize multiple genetically distinct viral strains.
Brains cells born together wire and fire together for life
Brain cells with the same "birthdate" are more likely to wire together into cooperative signaling circuits that carry out many functions, including the storage of memories, a new study finds. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new study on the brains of mice developing in the...
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
Short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is associated with a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. "In our study, approximately one in six patients with type 2 diabetes claimed at least one NSAID prescription within one...
Genetic score detects those at risk for sudden cardiac death
Researchers in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are one step closer to identifying patients at highest risk for developing sudden cardiac death—an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes it to stop beating. To identify those at highest risk, researchers used a polygenic risk score that has been...
Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination
Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
Where is the kidney stone belt?
Where you live, what you eat and how much you drink may tell health care professionals more about your risk of developing kidney stones than you think. Dr. Ivan Porter II, a Mayo Clinic nephrologist, describes intense weather areas, such as the South and Southwest, as the kidney stone belt. This is where research shows kidney stones are more prevalent.
Researcher focuses on how racism and bias influence substance use and addiction treatment
Kicking a heroin or opioid use disorder through a methadone treatment program takes dedication and lots of time. Every morning, often before the sun is up, patients at public clinics stand in line, waiting for their turn to be watched as they swig a little cup of the powerful medicine. It's a process they'll have to repeat day after day—perhaps for at least a year depending on their treatment plan. Little wonder some call methadone "liquid handcuffs." But there is an alternative: buprenorphine. It can be prescribed in a doctor's office and taken in the comfort of a private home. No standing in line, no distrust, no stigma.
Risk of premature death in adulthood influenced by patterns of early childhood adversity, study suggests
Poverty, combined with other types of adversity in early childhood, is associated with greater chances of premature death in adulthood, compared to other adverse childhood experiences, according to a study of more than 46,000 people by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Compared to children who did not experience...
Ask the Pediatrician: How should parents set up an asthma action plan?
Q: Our pediatrician said we should have an asthma action plan for our son. How do we do that?. A: An asthma action plan is designed to help families manage a child's asthma. The goal is to avert asthma emergencies by preventing and controlling flare-ups. Because asthma affects people differently,...
