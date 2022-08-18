ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Negotiations In Progress Between Manchester United, Casemiro And Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to recent reports, negotiations are finally ongoing between Manchester United and Real Madrid for the transfer of Midfielder Casemiro.

Following the bad start in the Premier League with two defeats so far this season plus the anger from the fanbase and former players' pressure to take action immediately.

The Old Trafford side has decided to go aggressively into the transfer market before the window closes.

It was claimed that Manchester United will go out to bring five new players before the end of the summer window.

The Red Devils will try to sign a new Striker, a holding Midfielder, a Right-back and a back up Goalkeeper.

At the moment the hottest potential signing is Real Madrid's Midfielder Casemiro, since yesterday his name has made great noise.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter: Negotiations are now in progress on both player and clubs, with Manchester United.

The talks will continue on Friday to make the final decision.

The Red Devils have offered Casemiro a longer contract than current one, with huge salary, but definitely not double.

