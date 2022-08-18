ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis Promoted to VP of Strategic Initiatives at Atomic Credit Union

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 4 days ago

JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Meghan Willis of Jackson has been promoted to a newly created position, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Meghan began her career with Atomic in 2013 as a part-time teller, and since has held positions of Teller, MSR/Loan Officer, Branch Manager, and most recently, Risk Officer. In her new position, she will be responsible for project management activities and helping to guide Atomic towards their organizational goals. Meghan will also be responsible for the credit union’s up-and-coming training department.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to support Atomic, and help reach our strategic goals!”, Meghan stated. “Being able to support the staff with training and ongoing educational opportunities is very important to our culture.”

Meghan attended Waverly High School and graduated from The Ohio State University in 2013. She obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration in Project Management. Her anticipated graduation date is May of 2023. She resides in Jackson with her husband, Jordan, and they are thrilled to be expecting their first child in December! Meghan and Jordan both enjoy traveling, attending concerts and sporting events, and spending time with their family and friends.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 64,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan and Athens, while a new branch is opening within the month in Washington Courthouse, and next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.

