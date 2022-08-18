College football has been around the world since Ireland first hosted a game more than 30 years ago, with locales as disparate as Tokyo and Toronto staging games. Australians loved the touchdowns and halftime theatrics, not to mention the hot dogs and beer, the latter of which ran out during California’s 51-31 win over Hawaii in 2016. Fordham and Holy Cross have taken their rivalry abroad twice, the second time before not quite 2,500 fans in Bermuda in 1995.

