Read full article on original website
Related
Internet Backlash Forces Dealer to Sell Corvette Z06 at MSRP After Planned $90K Markup
GM, FacebookThe store's general manager even sent an apology to customers.
CARS・
Backroom deal to change earthquake standards in California hospitals collapses
A deal to weaken legally required — and costly — seismic upgrades to California hospitals collapsed Tuesday.
Is This Fashion Brand Really Sustainable Or Just Expensive, And More Ethical Shopping Questions Answered
Let's say you come across a fashion brand that gives off a "sustainable and ethical" vibe. How can you tell if they're really committed to those ideals — or just expensive?
Comments / 0