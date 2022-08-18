Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mastriano campaigns in Berks County
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano visited Berks County on Monday. He stopped by the Leesport Farmers Market in Ontelaunee Township to address the crowd. It's his first public visit to Berks since the May primary. He faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro for the governor's race this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Comments / 0