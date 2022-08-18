ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mastriano campaigns in Berks County

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano visited Berks County on Monday. He stopped by the Leesport Farmers Market in Ontelaunee Township to address the crowd. It's his first public visit to Berks since the May primary. He faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro for the governor's race this...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy