Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast plans 15th annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup

Palm Coast's 15th annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, and registration is underway. “Since 2008, the City of Palm Coast has utilized this event to not only clean up the Intracoastal Waterway, but as a way to bring our residents together,” City Manager Denise Bevan said, according to a city of Palm Coast news release. “This is a family-friendly event that allows every participant to make an impact on our community by preserving and protecting the environment. I hope to see you there!”
PALM COAST, FL
Detention facility honored for implementing inmate rehabilitation programs

The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility receives national recognition for implementing inmate rehabilitation and skill-building programs designed to give inmates the job skills and health treatments they need so they can become successful and productive citizens of the community instead of returning to the jail. The facility – also...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad

Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
PALM COAST, FL
Election Day in Flagler County: Here's what to know

Aug. 23 is the last day of in-person voting for the primary election in Florida: There are four nonpartisan races on today's primary ballot in Flagler County, plus another four races each on the Democratic and Republican ballots. Palm Coast residents will also vote for their next District 2 City...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

