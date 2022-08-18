Palm Coast's 15th annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, and registration is underway. “Since 2008, the City of Palm Coast has utilized this event to not only clean up the Intracoastal Waterway, but as a way to bring our residents together,” City Manager Denise Bevan said, according to a city of Palm Coast news release. “This is a family-friendly event that allows every participant to make an impact on our community by preserving and protecting the environment. I hope to see you there!”

