WDSU
Power restored in St. John the Baptist Parish following storms
LAPLACE, La. — The power is back on in St. John the Baptist Parish. Officials reported that 2,000 Entergy customers lost power last night around 10 p.m. in LaPlace and surrounding areas. Entergy crews were able to get out once severe weather passed through. When we checked the outage...
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
legalreader.com
Important Things You Need to Know about Car Accident Claims in Baton Rouge
Louisiana follows a pure comparative negligence doctrine. This means that if you are partly to blame for the crash your damages will be reduced by a percentage corresponding to your share of fault. Baton Rouge, LA – While traffic rules are the same all over the country, every state has...
L'Observateur
St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21
14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
theadvocate.com
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will host Louisiana Parole Project
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society....
NOLA.com
How alarming is Louisiana's child welfare crisis? 3 numbers that show how kids are suffering
The Times-Picayune | The Advocate published an investigation Sunday into Louisiana’s child welfare crisis. The state’s Department of Children and Family Services has struggled to respond to escalating reports of child abuse while the agency is bleeding staff. Are you a Louisiana DCFS worker or have you been...
L'Observateur
ALDI LaPlace location to open in September
LAPLACE — The new ALDI store at 2122 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace is set to open in mid-September, offering local families another option for grocery shopping. The LaPlace location is part of ALDI’s expansion across the Gulf Coast. The company’s first New Orleans area location opened in June 2022 on Northshore Blvd. in Slidell, just four months after the first Louisiana location opened in Lafayette. The LaPlace store will mark the fifth location in the state.
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old killed in St. Francisville shooting Saturday night, West Feliciana Parish officials say
One person was killed in a St. Francisville shooting on Saturday night, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said. James "Jackie" Johnson, 18, was shot in the 5100 block of Burnett Road, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman said witnesses heard a gunshot and saw several...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California
LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers: Fugitives in murder cases sought
St. Landry Crime Stopper is seeking information and offering up $2,500 for it on two suspects in murder cases Ricky Dejaylon Washington, 18-year-old black male who is 5 foot 7 and weighs 156 lbs., has active arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. His last known address is the 500 block of West South Street in Opelousas. Tevin Tevonte Jenkins is a 29-year-old black male who is 5…
