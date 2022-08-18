Read full article on original website
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified
Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
Delaware Participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is participating in the national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." From Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, OHS will be partnering with state and local law enforcement, working together to have a consistent police presence across the state to stop drunk driving and potentially save lives.
Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect
BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday
Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
Two sought after stealing computer items from school
Two men are sought after police say they broke into a Felton elementary school Aug. 21 and stole computer items. The men entered Lake Forest North Elementary School on E. Main Street by climbing through a window, police said, and then ransacked the school before taking computer items. One photo shows a man carrying what appears to be a computer; another photo shows a man holding a bullhorn.
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
