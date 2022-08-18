ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

whereverfamily.com

Discovery Cove in Orlando Offers Free $50 Gift Card Per Guest

Save more on family travel to Orlando with this offer from Orlando’s Discovery Cove, an all-inclusive day resort. Discovery Cove offers one free $50 gift card per guest with the purchase of a single-day admission ticket, available for a limited time. The gift card can be used for merchandise, photos and more at Discovery Cove or at the other domestic parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Reveals MAP of the NEW Terminal C

If you’ve taken a flight to Disney World, you’ve probably traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO). Because Orlando Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, it can get pretty crowded. But lucky for us, a brand new terminal is opening this September — and now we know a little more about its layout!
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Can You Bring Food Into Universal Studios Orlando?

Visiting Universal Studios Orlando is a significant expense. Most families save up for a trip like this, planning every moment so they don’t miss a thing. However, you might wonder if bringing your own food to Universal Studios Orlando is possible. Theme park food is very costly, and packing lunch and snacks would make the trip more affordable overall. So, can you bring food into Universal Studios Orlando?
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park

There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort for 2022

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s signature holiday events returns for 2022. Gaylord Hotels announced ICE! will be back for super chilly family fun. The almost two-month-long event returns to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee this November. This year will feature sculptures from “Dr....
KISSIMMEE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando International Airport Raising Parking Prices

For the first time in years, Orlando International Airport announced parking prices will be increasing next year. Orlando International Airport will raise the price to park on site by $2 no matter what option you choose. All of the Orlando airport parking garages – A, B and C – will...
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
ORLANDO, FL
AdWeek

WESH in Orlando Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Sunday Night Newscasts Canceled

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Orlando, Fla. NBC affiliate WESH had to cancel its 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts last night and delay its Monday morning news after someone phoned in a bomb threat last night.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
ORLANDO, FL

