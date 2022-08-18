Read full article on original website
Hawaiʻi County Police K9, Rory, Retires
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The springer spaniel has worked as a narcotics canine for the Area II (west Hawai‘i) Vice Section since 2015. (BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Police Department on Monday announced the retirement of canine Rory. From the police news release:. Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) announces...
M-4.0 Earthquake Part Of Seismic Swarm Under Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Light shaking was reportedly felt across Hawaiʻi island, but no damage to buildings or infrastructure is expected. (BIVN) – A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck Hawaiʻi island on Monday evening at 7:11 p.m., but was not strong enough to generate a tsunami or damage buildings.
No More Blizzard Warnings In Hawaiʻi?
HONOLULU - The National Weather Service is proposing to replace the use of the term "Blizzard Warning" with "Winter Storm Warning" and "High Wind Warning" in Hawaiʻi. (BIVN) – By the end of this year, Hawaiʻi could have seen its last Blizzard Warning. The change has to...
