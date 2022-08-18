Read full article on original website
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born August 18, 1932 in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville.
