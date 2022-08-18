Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but he'll head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Booted off 40-man roster
The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Remains out of lineup
Hall isn't starting Monday against the Reds. Hall is on the bench for a fourth consecutive game since Kyle Schwarber has served exclusively as the designated hitter since returning from a multi-game absence due to a calf injury. The rookie has slashed .302/.333/.628 with four home runs, two doubles, five runs and five RBI over 14 games since the start of August, so he's at least made it tough for the Phillies to justify keeping him out of the lineup.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out Saturday
Marte (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis. Marte made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he has not started a game since injuring his hamstring during last Sunday's contest versus the Rockies and leaving the game early. Prior to his injury, he had posted an OPS of just .541 over 50 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
Comments / 0