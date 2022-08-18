Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO