Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
Steelers sign former Ravens, Rams, Packers OT after O-line's shaky showing in second preseason game
It was generally assumed that the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line would be better in 2022 than it was in 2021. While that may still be the case, the unit is not off to a promising start, which prompted new general manager Omar Khan to make a few changes after watching the Steelers' line struggle during their second preseason game, a 16-15 win over the Jaguars.
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but he'll head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
Phillies' Darick Hall: Remains out of lineup
Hall isn't starting Monday against the Reds. Hall is on the bench for a fourth consecutive game since Kyle Schwarber has served exclusively as the designated hitter since returning from a multi-game absence due to a calf injury. The rookie has slashed .302/.333/.628 with four home runs, two doubles, five runs and five RBI over 14 games since the start of August, so he's at least made it tough for the Phillies to justify keeping him out of the lineup.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
Vikings injury updates: Irv Smith Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., Harrison Phillips
Both players are expected to recover from their preseason injuries in time for the Sept. 11 opener.
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Could miss start of season
Ellis (pelvis) may not be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Coach John Tortorella told reporters, "If you're asking me right now, I doubt it," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Ellis was originally considered questionable for the start of training camp but it seems his long-term pelvic injury...
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
