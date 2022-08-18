Glendale youth theatre earns almost 60 ariZoni nominations

Once again, Glendale’s Spotlight Youth Theatre is making its mark on the Valley’s theatre scene.

The youth theatre, located at 10620 N. 43rd Ave., is always well represented at the annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence celebration. This 2021-22 season was no different.

Spotlight earned almost 60 nominations in the ceremony, which takes place Monday, Oct. 3 at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St. The youth ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the adult recognition at 8.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence notes that there were more than 170 productions adjudicated this past season from over 30 ariZoni member theatres, with over 3,000 eligible nominees across the categories.

Spotlight is up for Best Overall Production in the Youth Musical category for their presentation this past season of “Fun Home.”

Other individual nominees include:

Actress in a Major Role, Youth Musical category

Alyssa Armstrong for “Fun Home”

Emma Gass for “Hair”

Zoie Moller for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Actor in a Major Role, Youth Musical category

Owen Donsker for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Patrick Mullen for “Hair”

Actress in a Supporting Role, Youth Musical category

Emma Gass and Olivia Pratt for “Fun Home”

Isabella Menzel, Jaely Damasco, Paolina Duran and Ryan Parker for “Hair”

Lauren Youngstedt and Zoey Waller for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Actor in a Supporting Role, Youth Musical category

Alec Pursell for “Charlotte’s Web, the Musical”

Braiden Lee for “Hair”

Landon Kalin for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Director, Youth Musical category

Kenny Grossman for “Fun Home”

Chanel Bragg for “Hair”

Bobby Sample and Jack Taylor for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Musical Direction, Youth Theatre category

Adam Bei for “Hair”

Elise Kurbat for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Choreography, Youth Theatre category

Carly Grossman for “Hairzach”

Falin Ossipinsky for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Specialized Choreography, Youth Theatre category

Jack Taylor - Fight Choreography for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Scenic Design, Youth Theatre category

Bobby Sample and Kenny Grossman for “Fun Home”

Mary Rooney for “Hair”

Bobby Sample for “Peace, Love and Cupcakes”

Costume Design, Youth Theatre category

Heather Riddle for “Hair”

Charlie Rabago for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Samantha Utpadel for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Hair and Makeup Design, Youth Theatre category

Angel DeMichael for “Hair”

Vicki Jenson for “Peace, Love and Cupcakes”

Charlie Rabago for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Falin Ossipinsky for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Lighting Design, Youth Theatre category

Josh Hontz for “Hair”

Anthony Rozzen for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Anthony Rozzen, Josh Hontz and Jack Taylor for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Sound Design, Youth Theatre category

Anthony Rozzen for “Fun Home”

Josh Hontz for “Hair”

Jack Taylor and Anthony Rozzen for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Property Design, Youth Theatre category

Vicki Grossman, Kenny Grossman and Sariah Riddle for “Peace, Love and Cupcakes”

Kenny Grossman, Vicki Grossman and Bobby Sample for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Artistic Specialization, Youth Theatre category

Bobby Sample - Puppet and masks for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Original Writing, Original Script, Youth Theatre category

Kenny Grossman for “Cloudy with a Chance of Musicals”

Original Score, Youth Theatre category

Kenny Grossman, Zoey Waller, Josh Hontz, Bobby Sample and Katie Sample for “Cloudy with a Chance of Musicals”

Media Design, Youth Theatre category

Josh Hontz and Mary Rooney for “Hair”

Bobby Sample for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Bobby Sample, Josh Hontz and Anthony Rozzen for “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Rising Star, Youth Theatre category

William Richardson for “Charlotte’s Web, the Musical”

Valerie Winch for “Charlotte’s Web, the Musical”

Ava Newton for “Fun Home”

Jaxyn Damasco for “Fun Home”

Katerina Anderson for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Samantha Zell for “The Addams Family - Young at Part”

Spotlight will next present the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “Oklahoma!” from Sept. 9 to 25 on the Glendale stage.

Tickets for the ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence are $21.50 for either ceremony ($19.50 for 18 and under). Click here for tickets.