Chelsea's Aubameyang Interest A Stop Gap For Next Summer's Interests

Aubameyang is Thomas Tuchel's primary target as the transfer window approaches its climax, but other players are of interest to the club for next summer, with the Gabonese international having just turned 33.

Chelsea's signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be used as a temporary solution to Chelsea's attacking desires next season, according to reports.

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has reported that Christopher Nkunku, 24, and Rafael Leao, who has just turned 23, are on Chelsea's shortlist for the 2023 summer window, with the club long term admirers of the pair.

Nkunku signed a new four year extension with his club RB Leipzig two months ago but has a release clause of £51million that comes into force next summer, so Chelsea could pay that should their current attack need extra reinforcements next year.

Christopher Nkunku in action for Leipzig IMAGO / Eibner

The Frenchman helped his side over the line to Champions League qualification last season as they pipped Union Berlin to 4th by one point, with Nkunku scoring 20 and assisting 15 in the league campaign.

Leao has just come off the best season of his career, scoring 11 goals and racking up 10 assists in Serie A last season as his AC Milan side won the Scudetto .

Rafael Leao could be on the move next summer IMAGO / Sportimage

The Portuguese international, who is contracted to the Italian giants until 2024, is said to have a £128milllion release clause which Chelsea are unlikely to pay, so it will be interesting to see how the club go about discussing a price for Leao should their interest in him ramp up.

